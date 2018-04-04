LPL Financial LLC Has $13.45 Million Position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,507,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,797,000 after acquiring an additional 619,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,318,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,624,000 after acquiring an additional 256,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,391,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 663,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 84,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 429,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.3316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

