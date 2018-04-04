Science Applications International (SAIC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group set a $83.00 target price on Science Applications International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,369.95, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.40. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 4.02%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Science Applications International by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

