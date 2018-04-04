JPMorgan Chase Downgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Neutral

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

SCRYY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. 58,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market cap of $7,914.15, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.76. Scor has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $4.55.

About Scor

SCOR SE is engaged in providing life and non-life reinsurance. The Company’s segments include SCOR Global P&C (Non-Life) and SCOR Global Life (Life). The Company’s divisions include SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life and SCOR Global Investments. The Company’s Non-Life segment is divided into four business areas: Property and Casualty Treaties; Specialty Treaties; Business Solutions (underwriting of large corporate accounts), and Business Ventures and Partnerships.

