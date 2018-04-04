Scotiabank Analysts Give Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) a $24.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $24.00 price target on Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.39 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of BPY opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,768.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

