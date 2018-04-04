WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.25.

WSP Global stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 236,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,106. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$46.58 and a 52-week high of C$62.59.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 500 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$60.76 per share, with a total value of C$30,380.00.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, façade engineering, and green building design.

