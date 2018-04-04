Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Insider Acquires C$48,552.00 in Stock

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) insider Scott Graeme Perry acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.14 per share, with a total value of C$48,552.00.

CG stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,057. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$9.35.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$454.69 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

