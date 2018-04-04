Scynexis (SCYX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scynexis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.422196583818 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.26. Scynexis has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Scynexis had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 10,383.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scynexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,000 shares in the company, valued at $682,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 141,500 shares of company stock worth $237,155. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scynexis Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

