Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 41,191 Shares of Seabridge Gold (SA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,191 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,948,000 after buying an additional 457,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,410,000 after buying an additional 453,028 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 45,986 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 233,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

