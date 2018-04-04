Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Sells $175,615.87 in Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Roger Goldman sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $175,615.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 147,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,217.98, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 56,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/seacoast-banking-co-of-florida-sbcf-director-sells-175615-87-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.