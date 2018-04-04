Media coverage about Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seanergy Maritime earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.2798389342641 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP remained flat at $$0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 33,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

WARNING: “Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/seanergy-maritime-ship-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.