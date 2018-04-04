Sears (SHLD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 1,346,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,063,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

SHLD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Sears from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Sears from $2.59 to $2.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Get Sears alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other Sears news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 350,700 shares of Sears stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 415,700 shares of Sears stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978,800 shares of company stock worth $9,818,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sears by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 451,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sears in the third quarter worth $1,541,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 88,521 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,876,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 88,279 shares during the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sears (SHLD) Stock Price Up 7.4%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sears-shld-stock-price-up-7-4.html.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.