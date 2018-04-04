Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce sales of $118.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.39 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $109.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $118.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.42 million to $566.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $739.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $654.98 million to $821.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $8,047.62, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $973,802.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,188 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 984.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 5,032.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.31 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/seattle-genetics-inc-sgen-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-118-31-million-updated.html.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.