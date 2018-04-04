Secoo Holding Ltd – (SECO) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Secoo an industry rank of 229 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SECO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 55,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,508. Secoo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SECO. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Secoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Secoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Secoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited is an online integrated platform company. The Company offers an integrated online and offline shopping platform, which consists of its Secoo.com Website, mobile applications and offline experience centers. The Company offers a range of products including watches, bags, clothing, footwear, jewelry, accessories, menswear, children’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care, automobile, home goods, lifestyle services, lifestyle services and high-end Chinese original products.

