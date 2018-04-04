SecureWorks (SCWX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 135,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,682. SecureWorks has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $650.24, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.90.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

