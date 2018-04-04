SecureWorks (SCWX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.16-0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $512-516 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.29 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 guidance to (0.06-0.07) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of SecureWorks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.44.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.24, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.90. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.71 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.

