Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 50,512 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,512 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.34% of RealPage worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1,316.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 257,719 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,258,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 904,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,048,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised RealPage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut RealPage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on RealPage to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other RealPage news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $211,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,968.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,123,694 shares of company stock valued at $108,987,574. Insiders own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4,279.32, a P/E ratio of 140.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). RealPage had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $188.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.46 million. sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

