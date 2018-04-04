SegWit2x 1-Day Volume Hits $115,574.00 (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, SegWit2x has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One SegWit2x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00017293 BTC on major exchanges including Negocie Coins, Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit. SegWit2x has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $115,574.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00697762 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00181840 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035833 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SegWit2x Profile

SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. The official website for SegWit2x is b2x-segwit.io. The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit.

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Negocie Coins, Exrates and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

