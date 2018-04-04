SegWit2x [Futures] Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (B2X)

SegWit2x [Futures] (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, SegWit2x [Futures] has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. SegWit2x [Futures] has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.85 million worth of SegWit2x [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SegWit2x [Futures] coin can currently be bought for approximately $145.27 or 0.01009480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit and Negocie Coins.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SegWit2x [Futures] alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00690522 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00178009 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032396 BTC.

SegWit2x [Futures] Profile

The official message board for SegWit2x [Futures] is medium.com/@Segwit2X. SegWit2x [Futures]’s official website is b2x-segwit.io. SegWit2x [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Segwit_2X.

SegWit2x [Futures] Coin Trading

SegWit2x [Futures] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC and Negocie Coins. It is not possible to buy SegWit2x [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SegWit2x [Futures] must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SegWit2x [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SegWit2x [Futures] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SegWit2x [Futures] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.