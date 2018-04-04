SendGrid (SEND) Stock Price Down 7.5%

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) shares traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.66. 518,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 238,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SendGrid from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SendGrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.27 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.79.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. analysts anticipate that SendGrid Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter valued at $171,217,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter valued at $4,058,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the 4th quarter valued at $16,779,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc provides a digital communication platform. The Company’s platform enables businesses to engage with their customers through email. It offers three services: Email application programming interface (API), marketing campaigns and Expert services. Its email API service allows developers to use its API in their preferred development framework to leverage its platform to add email functionality to their applications.

