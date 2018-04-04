SenesTech (SNES) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $0.45

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 90422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNES shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on SenesTech from $3.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SenesTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $8.59, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 207.53% and a negative net margin of 23,626.92%. equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SenesTech by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 122,534 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SenesTech by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,424,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 345,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology platform and research company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal populations by fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a fertility control product candidate. ContraPest’s technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes.

