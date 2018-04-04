Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SENIOR (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Get SENIOR alerts:

SNIRF opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. SENIOR has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $3.68.

WARNING: “SENIOR (SNIRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/senior-snirf-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

SENIOR Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

Receive News & Ratings for SENIOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SENIOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.