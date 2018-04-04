Sequence (SEQ) Market Cap Tops $6.07 Million

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Sequence has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Sequence has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $34,132.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sequence coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046445 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001721 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,327.10 or 3.15249000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00181365 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003855 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sequence Coin Profile

SEQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2016. Sequence’s total supply is 45,518,986 coins. Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain. The official website for Sequence is duality.solutions.

Sequence Coin Trading

Sequence can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Sequence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sequence must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sequence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

