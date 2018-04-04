Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.42.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 278.44% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

