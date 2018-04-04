Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 98,839 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Service Co. International worth $43,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,476,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,914,000 after acquiring an additional 387,530 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000,000 after acquiring an additional 790,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,045 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,982.23, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $812.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $298.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $121,632.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

