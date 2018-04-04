ServiceNow (NOW) PT Raised to $194.00 at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, UBS set a $180.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,099. The company has a market capitalization of $28,904.11, a PE ratio of -154.07, a P/E/G ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $84.03 and a 12-month high of $176.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $546.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 100,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $13,537,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,488,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,636 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $246,234.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,079.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,308 shares of company stock worth $89,959,398. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,377,000 after purchasing an additional 426,311 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,771,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,491 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,123,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,085,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,579,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 973,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,901,000 after purchasing an additional 250,748 shares in the last quarter.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

