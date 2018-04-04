Sether Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Sether token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $128,137.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00696587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00181799 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,149,684 tokens. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sether’s official website is www.sether.io.

Sether Token Trading

Sether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

