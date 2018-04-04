SFE Investment Counsel Sells 15,590 Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo accounts for approximately 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Wells Fargo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WFC opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255,643.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Wells Fargo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

