SHACoin Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (SHA)

SHACoin (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, SHACoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. SHACoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,490.00 worth of SHACoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHACoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.03458590 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin Coin Profile

SHACoin (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. SHACoin’s official Twitter account is @Shacoin_org. SHACoin’s official website is www.shacoin2.com.

SHACoin Coin Trading

SHACoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy SHACoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHACoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHACoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

