Shantanu Sarkar Sells 1,120 Shares of Plantronics (PLT) Stock

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) insider Shantanu Sarkar sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shantanu Sarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plantronics alerts:

On Monday, March 5th, Shantanu Sarkar sold 31 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,693.84.

On Friday, February 2nd, Shantanu Sarkar sold 1,151 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $66,550.82.

NYSE PLT opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,996.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $226.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

PLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shantanu Sarkar Sells 1,120 Shares of Plantronics (PLT) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/shantanu-sarkar-sells-1120-shares-of-plantronics-plt-stock.html.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.