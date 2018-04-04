Share Buyback Program Approved by First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program, which allows the company to repurchase 8,290,000 outstanding shares on Monday, March 19th. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 1,882,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,012.59, a PE ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 0.20.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/share-repurchase-plan-authorized-by-first-majestic-silver-ag-updated-updated.html.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.