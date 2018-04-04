Sharechain Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million (CRYPTO:SSS)

Sharechain (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Sharechain has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Sharechain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and Mercatox. Sharechain has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $761.00 worth of Sharechain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sharechain alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.01702930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007475 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015231 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024017 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Sharechain Token Profile

Sharechain is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Sharechain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,244,023,561 tokens. The official website for Sharechain is www.sharechain.org.

Buying and Selling Sharechain

Sharechain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Bit-Z. It is not possible to buy Sharechain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharechain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharechain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharechain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharechain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.