Sharps Compliance (SMED) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sharps Compliance earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6350912613303 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.44, a P/E ratio of -109.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sharps-compliance-smed-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.