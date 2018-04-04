Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,596 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Shaw Communications worth $27,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 41,851 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 623,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 890,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,331,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,633 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,621.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 113.10%.

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/shaw-communications-inc-sjr-shares-sold-by-deutsche-bank-ag-updated-updated.html.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.