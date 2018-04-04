Shawcor (SCL) Receives C$35.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SCL. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

SCL stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$24.53. 59,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,715. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$23.60 and a 1-year high of C$39.95.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.04. Shawcor had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of C$426.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.85 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

In other news, Director Pamela Sue Pierce purchased 2,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,360.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $49,987.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

