Shawn Pallagi Buys 10,000 Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) SVP Shawn Pallagi purchased 10,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,553.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SUP opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International Inc has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.27, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 132,008 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 828,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after acquiring an additional 73,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

