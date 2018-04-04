Shift (SHIFT) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00027734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Shift has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00084334 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00120926 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030663 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037888 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008372 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000807 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 11,891,056 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shif is a dApp-ready, delegated Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with the interplanetary file system – for a decentralized, resilient and highly extensible web 3.0 platform. “

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

