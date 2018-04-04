Shire’s (SHP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group currently has a GBX 4,100 ($57.55) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Shire from GBX 8,000 ($112.30) to GBX 7,500 ($105.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($80.01) price target on shares of Shire in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($65.97) price objective on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($51.24) price objective on shares of Shire in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,650 ($65.27).

LON SHP opened at GBX 3,535 ($49.62) on Wednesday. Shire has a one year low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.28) and a one year high of GBX 5,021 ($70.48).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a GBX 21.46 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

