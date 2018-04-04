Equities researchers at Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “corporate” rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Amerisur Resources to an “add” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 20 ($0.28) to GBX 19 ($0.27) in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get Amerisur Resources alerts:

Shares of AMER stock opened at GBX 15.42 ($0.22) on Wednesday. Amerisur Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.38).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/shore-capital-begins-coverage-on-amerisur-resources-amer.html.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

Amerisur Resources plc is an independent full-cycle oil and gas company. The Company’s principal activity is investing in oil and gas exploration and development in South America, principally in Paraguay and Colombia. It operates through oil exploration and development segment. It operates in Colombia, Paraguay and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.