Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ShoreTel (SHOR) Stock Price

Press coverage about ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ShoreTel earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.8601170592972 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SHOR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,761. ShoreTel has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

ShoreTel Company Profile

ShoreTel, Inc is a provider of business communication solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sale of business communication solutions. The Company is focused on the small and medium sized businesses seeking a unified communications (UC) solution allowing them to communicate anytime, anyplace and through any device they chose.

