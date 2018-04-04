Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Declines By 35.4%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,082,439 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 1,674,686 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Willis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,663.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,645.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,054.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,715 shares of company stock worth $270,485 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.36, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/short-interest-in-chatham-lodging-trust-cldt-declines-by-35-4.html.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.