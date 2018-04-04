Short Interest in Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) Grows By 3.7%

Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,588,196 shares, a growth of 3.7% from the February 28th total of 13,105,461 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,066,807 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Klondex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klondex Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Klondex Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Klondex Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on Klondex Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

In other news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton acquired 164,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $225,685.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,513,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,896 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Klondex Mines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 11,168,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Klondex Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,076,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klondex Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Klondex Mines by 1,114.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Klondex Mines by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 484,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,355 shares in the last quarter.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

