Short Interest in Newmont Mining Co. (NEM) Declines By 23.3%

Newmont Mining Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,544,169 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 11,134,197 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,845,180 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

In other news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $50,287.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,450 shares of company stock worth $919,544. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 66.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,842.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Mining has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Newmont Mining will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

