NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,427,485 shares, a decline of 2.8% from the February 28th total of 14,848,774 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,256 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NG. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley began coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 448.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 118,958 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 153,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/short-interest-in-novagold-resources-inc-ng-declines-by-2-8-updated.html.

About NovaGold Resources

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.