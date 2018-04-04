Office Depot (ODP) Short Interest Up 17.2% in March

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,476,591 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 17,467,560 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,643,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Office Depot by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Office Depot by 49.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Office Depot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Office Depot by 718.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 32,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Office Depot by 40.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

ODP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Office Depot has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,156.15, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.67.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

