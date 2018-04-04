Shorty (SHORTY) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Shorty has a total market capitalization of $915,202.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shorty has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Shorty coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shorty alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00138950 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019362 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000515 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000944 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Shorty Profile

Shorty (CRYPTO:SHORTY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Shorty’s official website is shortycool.site.

Shorty Coin Trading

Shorty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Shorty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shorty must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shorty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shorty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shorty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.