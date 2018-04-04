Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) CMO Sells $264,205.64 in Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) CMO John Boris sold 3,116 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $264,205.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Boris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, John Boris sold 23,907 shares of Shutterfly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $1,897,976.73.

On Monday, March 19th, John Boris sold 3,134 shares of Shutterfly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $265,731.86.

On Friday, February 16th, John Boris sold 4,606 shares of Shutterfly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $340,014.92.

On Saturday, May 19th, John Boris sold 6,104 shares of Shutterfly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $230,426.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, John Boris sold 16,456 shares of Shutterfly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,240,124.16.

SFLY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,034. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,642.00, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.25. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $593.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Shutterfly announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs lowered Shutterfly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Shutterfly to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFLY. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,360,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,801,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

