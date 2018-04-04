Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.45.

In related news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares in the company, valued at $71,661,089.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,175,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,905,674 over the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464,189.94, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

