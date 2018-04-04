Grifols SA, Barcelona (GRFS) vs. SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Financial Comparison

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS: SIGA) and Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ:GRFS) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Grifols SA, Barcelona pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SIGA Technologies does not pay a dividend. Grifols SA, Barcelona pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Grifols SA, Barcelona’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies $12.26 million 39.97 -$36.23 million N/A N/A Grifols SA, Barcelona $4.88 billion 2.88 $749.04 million $1.10 18.71

Grifols SA, Barcelona has higher revenue and earnings than SIGA Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Grifols SA, Barcelona shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grifols SA, Barcelona has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Grifols SA, Barcelona’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies -295.39% N/A -23.75% Grifols SA, Barcelona 15.46% 18.53% 6.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SIGA Technologies and Grifols SA, Barcelona, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Grifols SA, Barcelona 1 2 2 0 2.20

Grifols SA, Barcelona has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Grifols SA, Barcelona’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grifols SA, Barcelona is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Summary

Grifols SA, Barcelona beats SIGA Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield). TPOXX is an investigational product that is not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment of smallpox or any other indication. The Company relies on and uses third parties known as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to procure commercial raw materials and supplies, and to manufacture TPOXX. The Company identified a lead pre-clinical drug candidate with activity against four serotypes of the virus and which has shown efficacy in a murine model of disease.

About Grifols SA, Barcelona

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

