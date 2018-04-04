SigmaTron International (SGMA) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.13

News coverage about SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SigmaTron International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.6943986237525 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SGMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.85. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.87%.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

