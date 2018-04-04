Signatum (CRYPTO:SIGT) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Signatum has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signatum has a market cap of $280,164.00 and $4.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signatum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00199535 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00122088 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00140885 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017716 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012979 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030027 BTC.

Signatum (SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signatum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

